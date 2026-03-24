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exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 24 March 2026 9:42 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 24 March 2026 9:42 AM IST
സർക്കാർ തീരുമാനങ്ങൾക്ക് പിന്തുണയുമായി പാർലമെന്റ്text_fields
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News Summary - Parliament supports government decisions
മനാമ: മേഖലയിലെ അസാധാരണമായ സാഹചര്യങ്ങൾക്കിടയിൽ സർക്കാർ കൈക്കൊള്ളുന്ന എല്ലാ തീരുമാനങ്ങൾക്കും നടപടികൾക്കും പാർലമെന്റിന്റെ പൂർണ പിന്തുണയുണ്ടാകുമെന്ന് സാമ്പത്തിക കാര്യ സമിതി അധ്യക്ഷൻ അഹമ്മദ് അൽ സല്ലൂം എം.പി വ്യക്തമാക്കി.
രാജ്യത്തിന്റെ സുരക്ഷയും സുസ്ഥിരതയും മുൻനിർത്തിയുള്ള സർക്കാറിന്റെ ഓരോ നീക്കത്തിനും ആവശ്യമായ നിയമനിർമ്മാണ പിന്തുണ നൽകാൻ ജനപ്രതിനിധികൾ പ്രതിജ്ഞാബദ്ധമാണെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം പറഞ്ഞു.
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