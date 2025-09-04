Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    date_range 4 Sept 2025 9:00 AM IST
    date_range 4 Sept 2025 9:00 AM IST

    പാ​ൻ ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം സെ​പ്റ്റം​ബ​ർ അ​ഞ്ചി​ന്

    മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ലെ സം​സ്കാ​രി​ക ജീ​വ​കാ​രു​ണ്യ സം​ഘ​ട​ന​യാ​യ പ്ര​വാ​സി അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഓ​ഫ്‌ അ​ങ്ക​മാ​ലി നെ​ടു​മ്പാ​ശ്ശേ​രി (പാ​ൻ) ഈ ​വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തെ ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം ‘ഓ​ണം പൊ​ന്നോ​ണം2025’ ബി.​എം.​സി ഹാ​ളി​ൽ സെ​പ്റ്റം​ബ​ർ അ​ഞ്ചാം തീ​യ​തി ന​ട​ത്ത​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്നു.

    പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ ഓ​ണ​സ​ദ്യ, തി​രു​വാ​തി​ര, ഒ​പ്പ​ന, ക​ലാ​കാ​യി​ക മ​ത്സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ​യു​ണ്ടാ​കും. മു​ഖ്യാ​തി​ഥി​യാ​യി ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ലെ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ലേ​ഡീ​സ് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് സ്മി​ത ജെ​ൻ​സ​ൺ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കു​മെ​ന്നും പാ​ൻ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ് പോ​ളി പ​റ​മ്പി, സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ഡേ​വി​സ് മ​ഞ്ഞ​ളി, പ്രോ​ഗ്രാം ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ റൈ​സ​ൻ വ​ർ​ഗീ​സ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

