Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    date_range 7 Sept 2025 3:29 PM IST
    date_range 7 Sept 2025 3:29 PM IST

    പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട്‌ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​യെ ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ൽ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി

    പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട്‌ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​യെ ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ൽ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി
    മ​നാ​മ: പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട്‌ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​യെ ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ൽ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി. തൃ​ത്താ​ല സ്വ​ദേ​ശി മ​നോ​ജി​നെ​യാ​ണ് (54) താ​മ​സ​സ്ഥ​ല​ത്ത് മ​രി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ൽ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി​യ​ത്. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ 17 വ​ർ​ഷ​മാ​യി ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ പ്ര​വാ​സി​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഭാ​ര്യ: ഷീ​ജ. മ​ക്ക​ൾ: അ​ഭി​ജി​ത്ത്, അ​ഞ്ജ​ന. മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​കാ​നു​ള്ള ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു​വ​രു​ന്നു.

    TAGS:Gulf NewsPalakkad nativeBahrain NewsLatest News
    News Summary - Palakkad native found dead in Bahrain
