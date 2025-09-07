Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 7 Sept 2025 3:29 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 7 Sept 2025 3:29 PM IST
News Summary - Palakkad native found dead in Bahrain
മനാമ: പാലക്കാട് സ്വദേശിയെ ബഹ്റൈനിൽ മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ കണ്ടെത്തി. തൃത്താല സ്വദേശി മനോജിനെയാണ് (54) താമസസ്ഥലത്ത് മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ കണ്ടെത്തിയത്. കഴിഞ്ഞ 17 വർഷമായി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ പ്രവാസിയായിരുന്നു. ഭാര്യ: ഷീജ. മക്കൾ: അഭിജിത്ത്, അഞ്ജന. മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിൽ കൊണ്ടുപോകാനുള്ള നടപടികൾ സ്വീകരിച്ചുവരുന്നു.
