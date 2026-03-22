ഭക്ഷണവിതരണം നടത്തി പടവ് കുടുംബവേദി

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Posted Ondate_range 22 March 2026 10:13 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 22 March 2026 10:25 AM IST
ഭക്ഷണവിതരണം നടത്തി പടവ് കുടുംബവേദിtext_fields
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News Summary - Padavu Kudumbavedi distributes food
മനാമ : ഈദ് ദിനത്തിൽ ഭക്ഷണ വിതരണം നടത്തി പടവ് ചാരിറ്റി വിംഗ്. സഹല, ട്യൂബ്ലി, താഷൻ, എന്നീ മൂന്ന് ലേബർ ക്യാമ്പുകളിലാണ് ഭക്ഷണ വിതരണം നടത്തിയത്. ബഹ്റൈനിലെ സാമൂഹിക പ്രവർത്തകൻ ബഷീർ അമ്പലയി ഉദ്ഘാടനം ചെയ്ത പരിപാടിയിൽ പ്രസിഡന്റ് സുനിൽ ബാബു, സെക്രട്ടറി മുസ്തഫ പട്ടാമ്പി, രക്ഷാധികാരി ഉമ്മർ പാനായിക്കുളം , ഷിബു പത്തനംതിട്ട, നൗഷാദ് മഞ്ഞപ്പാറ, അഷ്റഫ് വടകര എന്നിവർ പങ്കെടുത്തു.
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