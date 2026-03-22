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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightഭക്ഷണവിതരണം നടത്തി...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 22 March 2026 10:13 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 22 March 2026 10:25 AM IST

    ഭക്ഷണവിതരണം നടത്തി പടവ് കുടുംബവേദി

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    ഭക്ഷണവിതരണം നടത്തി പടവ് കുടുംബവേദി
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    ഈദ് ദിനത്തിൽ പടവ് ചാരിറ്റി വിങ് നടത്തിയ ഭക്ഷണ വിതരണത്തിൽ പങ്കെടുത്തവർ

    മനാമ : ഈദ് ദിനത്തിൽ ഭക്ഷണ വിതരണം നടത്തി പടവ് ചാരിറ്റി വിംഗ്. സഹല, ട്യൂബ്ലി, താഷൻ, എന്നീ മൂന്ന്‌ ലേബർ ക്യാമ്പുകളിലാണ് ഭക്ഷണ വിതരണം നടത്തിയത്. ബഹ്‌റൈനിലെ സാമൂഹിക പ്രവർത്തകൻ ബഷീർ അമ്പലയി ഉദ്ഘാടനം ചെയ്ത പരിപാടിയിൽ പ്രസിഡന്‍റ് സുനിൽ ബാബു, സെക്രട്ടറി മുസ്തഫ പട്ടാമ്പി, രക്ഷാധികാരി ഉമ്മർ പാനായിക്കുളം , ഷിബു പത്തനംതിട്ട, നൗഷാദ് മഞ്ഞപ്പാറ, അഷ്റഫ് വടകര എന്നിവർ പങ്കെടുത്തു.

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    TAGS:FoodsdistributegulfUAEPadav Kudumbavedi
    News Summary - Padavu Kudumbavedi distributes food
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