Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 10 Aug 2025 7:55 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 10 Aug 2025 7:55 AM IST
പടവ് സ്വാതന്ത്ര്യദിന പ്രസംഗ മത്സരംtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Padavu Independence Day Speech Competition
മനാമ: പടവ് കുടുംബവേദിയുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ ഇന്ത്യയുടെ 79ാം സ്വാതന്ത്ര്യദിനാഘോഷത്തിന്റെ ഭാഗമായി കുട്ടികൾക്കായി ഓൺലൈൻ പ്രസംഗമത്സരം സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്നു. ജൂനിയർ കാറ്റഗറി ആറ് വയസ്സ് മുതൽ 10 വയസ്സുവരെ. സീനിയർ കാറ്റഗറി 11 വയസ്സ് മുതൽ 16 വയസ്സുവരെ. കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾക്ക് സുനിൽബാബു 33532669, മുസ്തഫ പട്ടാമ്പി 37740774, ഉമ്മർ പാനായിക്കുളം 39990263 എന്നിവരെ ബന്ധപ്പെടാം.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story