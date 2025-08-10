Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightപ​ട​വ്...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Aug 2025 7:55 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Aug 2025 7:55 AM IST

    പ​ട​വ് സ്വാ​ത​ന്ത്ര്യ​ദി​ന പ്ര​സം​ഗ മ​ത്സ​രം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    പ​ട​വ് സ്വാ​ത​ന്ത്ര്യ​ദി​ന പ്ര​സം​ഗ മ​ത്സ​രം
    cancel

    മ​നാ​മ: പ​ട​വ് കു​ടും​ബ​വേ​ദി​യു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യു​ടെ 79ാം സ്വാ​ത​ന്ത്ര്യ​ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി കു​ട്ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി ഓ​ൺ​ലൈ​ൻ പ്ര​സം​ഗ​മ​ത്സ​രം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്നു. ജൂ​നി​യ​ർ കാ​റ്റ​ഗ​റി ആ​റ് വ​യ​സ്സ് മു​ത​ൽ 10 വ​യ​സ്സു​വ​രെ. സീ​നി​യ​ർ കാ​റ്റ​ഗ​റി 11 വ​യ​സ്സ് മു​ത​ൽ 16 വ​യ​സ്സു​വ​രെ. കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് സു​നി​ൽ​ബാ​ബു 33532669, മു​സ്ത​ഫ പ​ട്ടാ​മ്പി 37740774, ഉ​മ്മ​ർ പാ​നാ​യി​ക്കു​ളം 39990263 എ​ന്നി​വ​രെ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ടാം.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Gulf Newsindependence dayspeech competition
    News Summary - Padavu Independence Day Speech Competition
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X