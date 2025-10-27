Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    27 Oct 2025 3:48 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 27 Oct 2025 3:48 PM IST

    പ​ട​വ് കു​ടും​ബ​വേ​ദി കേ​ര​ള​പ്പി​റ​വി ക്വി​സ് മ​ത്സ​രം സീ​സ​ൺ-3

    പ​ട​വ് കു​ടും​ബ​വേ​ദി കേ​ര​ള​പ്പി​റ​വി ക്വി​സ് മ​ത്സ​രം സീ​സ​ൺ-3
    മ​നാ​മ: പ​ട​വ് കു​ടും​ബ​വേ​ദി കേ​ര​ള​പ്പി​റ​വി​ദി​ന​ത്തോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് ഓ​ൺ​ലൈ​ൻ ക്വി​സ് മ​ത്സ​രം ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്നു. പ്രാ​യ​ഭേ​ദ​മെ​ന്യേ എ​ല്ലാ​വ​ർ​ക്കും പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കാം. കേ​ര​ള​പ്പി​റ​വി​ദി​ന​മാ​യ ന​വം​ബ​ർ ഒ​ന്നി​ന് ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ സ​മ​യം രാ​ത്രി എ​ട്ടു​മു​ത​ൽ ഒ​മ്പ​ത് വ​രെ​യാ​ണ് മ​ത്സ​രം.

    ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ൾ​ക്കു​മാ​ത്ര​മാ​ണ് മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കാ​ൻ സാ​ധി​ക്കു​ക. കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക്: സു​നി​ൽ ബാ​ബു- 33532669, മു​സ്ത​ഫ പ​ട്ടാ​മ്പി- 3774 0774, ഉ​മ്മ​ർ പാ​നാ​യി​ക്കു​ളം- 39990263 എ​ന്നി​വ​രെ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ടാം.

