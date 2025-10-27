Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 27 Oct 2025 3:48 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 27 Oct 2025 3:48 PM IST
പടവ് കുടുംബവേദി കേരളപ്പിറവി ക്വിസ് മത്സരം സീസൺ-3text_fields
News Summary - Padav Kudumbavedi Kerala Piravi Quiz Competition Season-3
മനാമ: പടവ് കുടുംബവേദി കേരളപ്പിറവിദിനത്തോടനുബന്ധിച്ച് ഓൺലൈൻ ക്വിസ് മത്സരം നടത്തുന്നു. പ്രായഭേദമെന്യേ എല്ലാവർക്കും പങ്കെടുക്കാം. കേരളപ്പിറവിദിനമായ നവംബർ ഒന്നിന് ബഹ്റൈൻ സമയം രാത്രി എട്ടുമുതൽ ഒമ്പത് വരെയാണ് മത്സരം.
ബഹ്റൈൻ പ്രവാസികൾക്കുമാത്രമാണ് മത്സരത്തിൽ പങ്കെടുക്കാൻ സാധിക്കുക. കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾക്ക്: സുനിൽ ബാബു- 33532669, മുസ്തഫ പട്ടാമ്പി- 3774 0774, ഉമ്മർ പാനായിക്കുളം- 39990263 എന്നിവരെ ബന്ധപ്പെടാം.
