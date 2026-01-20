Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 20 Jan 2026 2:37 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 20 Jan 2026 2:37 PM IST
പടവ് കുടുംബവേദി ചിത്രരചനാ മത്സരം: വിജയികളെ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചുtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Padav Kudumbavedi Drawing Competition: Winners announced
Listen to this Article
മനാമ: പടവ് കുടുംബ വേദി വിന്റർ ക്യാമ്പിനോടനുബന്ധിച്ച് നടത്തിയ കളറിങ് ആൻഡ് ഡ്രോയിങ് കോമ്പറ്റിഷൻ വിജയികളെ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു.
ജൂനിയർ വിഭാഗത്തിൽ ഒന്നാം സ്ഥാനം റയ്യാൻ ഖാൻ റസിൻ, രണ്ടാം സ്ഥാനം റെയാ ഖാൻ റസിൻ, മൂന്നാം സ്ഥാനം അഫാൻ അനസ് എന്നിവർ കരസ്ഥമാക്കി,സീനിയർ വിഭാഗത്തിൽ ഒന്നാം സ്ഥാനം അർഫാൻ അബ്ദുൽ സലീം, രണ്ടാം സ്ഥാനം അസ്മ സലീം എന്നിവർ കരസ്ഥമാക്കി.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story