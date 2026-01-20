Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 20 Jan 2026 2:37 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 20 Jan 2026 2:37 PM IST

    പ​ട​വ് കു​ടും​ബ​വേ​ദി ചി​ത്ര​ര​ച​നാ മ​ത്സ​രം: വി​ജ​യി​ക​ളെ പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചു

    പ​ട​വ് കു​ടും​ബ​വേ​ദി ചി​ത്ര​ര​ച​നാ മ​ത്സ​രം: വി​ജ​യി​ക​ളെ പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചു
    ജൂനിയർ; റ​യ്യാ​ൻ ഖാ​ൻ റ​സീ​ൻ, റെ​യാ ഖാ​ൻ റ​സീ​ൻ, അ​ഫ്രാ​ൻ അ​ന​സ്, സീനിയർ; അ​ർ​ഫാ​ൻ അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ സ​ലീം, അ​സ്മ അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ സ​ലീം

    Listen to this Article

    മ​നാ​മ: പ​ട​വ് കു​ടും​ബ വേ​ദി വി​ന്റ​ർ ക്യാ​മ്പി​നോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് ന​ട​ത്തി​യ ക​ള​റി​ങ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ഡ്രോ​യി​ങ് കോ​മ്പ​റ്റി​ഷ​ൻ വി​ജ​യി​ക​ളെ പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചു.

    ജൂ​നി​യ​ർ വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​ന്നാം സ്ഥാ​നം റ​യ്യാ​ൻ ഖാ​ൻ റ​സി​ൻ, ര​ണ്ടാം സ്ഥാ​നം റെ​യാ ഖാ​ൻ റ​സി​ൻ, മൂ​ന്നാം സ്ഥാ​നം അ​ഫാ​ൻ അ​ന​സ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ക​ര​സ്ഥ​മാ​ക്കി,സീ​നി​യ​ർ വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​ന്നാം സ്ഥാ​നം അ​ർ​ഫാ​ൻ അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ സ​ലീം, ര​ണ്ടാം സ്ഥാ​നം അ​സ്മ സ​ലീം എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ക​ര​സ്ഥ​മാ​ക്കി.

