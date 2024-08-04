Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightപാ​ക്‌​ട്...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 4 Aug 2024 2:15 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 4 Aug 2024 2:15 AM GMT

    പാ​ക്‌​ട് ‘ഒ​രു​മ​യു​ടെ ഓ​ണം-2024’​ ടി​ക്ക​റ്റ് പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Pact Orumayude Onam-2024 Ticket Release
    cancel
    camera_alt

    പാ​ക്‌​ട് ‘ഒ​രു​മ​യു​ടെ ഓ​ണം-2024’​ടി​ക്ക​റ്റ് പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം

    മ​നാ​മ: പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട് ആ​ർ​ട്സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ക​ൾ​ച്ച​റ​ൽ തി​യ​റ്റ​റും സ്റ്റാ​ർ വി​ഷ​ൻ ഇ​വ​ന്‍റ് മാ​നേ​ജ്‌​മ​ന്റ് ക​മ്പ​നി​യും സം​യു​ക്ത​മാ​യി അ​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ‘ഒ​രു​മ​യു​ടെ ഓ​ണം-2024’​ടി​ക്ക​റ്റ് പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ജൂ​ഫ​യ​റി​ലെ ആ​ർ.​പി ട​വ​റി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്നു. സ്റ്റാ​ർ ഗ്രൂ​പ് എം.​ഡി. സേ​തു​രാ​ജ്, പാ​ക്ടി​ന്റെ പ്ര​മു​ഖ അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ, എ​ക്സി​ക്യൂ​ട്ടി​വ് ക​മ്മി​റ്റി, വ​നി​ത വി​ഭാ​ഗം ക​മ്മി​റ്റി, കോ​ർ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ചേ​ർ​ന്ന് നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. സെ​പ്റ്റം​ബ​ർ 27ന് ​ക്രോ​ൺ പ്ലാ​സ ഹോ​ട്ട​ലി​ൽ ആ​ണ് പാ​ക്‌​ട് ‘ഒ​രു​മ​യു​ടെ ഓ​ണം-2024’​സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Bahrain News
    News Summary - Pact 'Orumayude Onam-2024' Ticket Release
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick