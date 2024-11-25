Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Nov 2024 4:28 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Nov 2024 4:28 AM GMT

    പാ​ക്‌​ട് ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    PACT Blood donation camp
    പാ​ക്ട് ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്

    മ​നാ​മ: പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട് ആ​ർ​ട്സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ക​ൾ​ച്ച​റ​ൽ തി​യ​റ്റ​ർ (പാ​ക്ട്) സ​ൽ​മാ​നി​യ മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ കോം​പ്ല​ക്സി​ൽ വെ​ച്ച് ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

    150ൽ ​പ​രം പേ​ർ ര​ക്തം ദാ​നം ചെ​യ്തു. വി​വി​ധ സം​ഘ​ട​ന​ക​ളു​ടെ പ്രാ​തി​നി​ധ്യ​മു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ര​ക്ത​ദാ​നം ജീ​വ​ദാ​നം എ​ന്ന​തി​ൽ ഉ​റ​ച്ചു​വി​ശ്വ​സി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തു​കൊ​ണ്ട് പാ​ക്‌​ട് ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ 18 വ​ർ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യി മു​ട​ങ്ങാ​തെ ഈ ​ക്യാ​മ്പ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന് ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

