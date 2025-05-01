Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 1 May 2025 1:08 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 1 May 2025 1:08 PM IST

    പാ​ക്ട് ബീ​ച്ച് ക്ലീ​നി​ങ് ഇ​ന്ന്

    പാ​ക്ട് ബീ​ച്ച് ക്ലീ​നി​ങ് ഇ​ന്ന്
    മ​നാ​മ: പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട്‌ ആ​ർ​ട്സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ക​ൾ​ച്ച​റ​ൽ തി​യ​റ്റ​ർ (പാ​ക്ട്) ബീ​ച്ച് ക്ലീ​നി​ങ് ഇ​ന്ന് രാ​വി​ലെ 7.30ന് ​ജു​ഫൈ​ർ അ​ൽ ന​ജ്മ ക്ല​ബി​ന് പി​റ​കി​ലാ​യി ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന ബീ​ച്ച് ക്ലീ​നി​ങ് ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം യൂ​സു​ഫ് ലോ​റി (ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​ർ ഓ​ഫ് ഇ​ൻ​ഫ​ർ​മേ​ഷ​ൻ ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ഫോ​ളോ അ​പ് -കാ​പി​റ്റ​ൽ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റ്) നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ക്കും. പാ​ക്ട് അ​തി​ന്റെ സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക പ്ര​തി​ബ​ദ്ധ​ത​യു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഈ ​ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ലേ​ക്ക് ഏ​വ​രെ​യും ക്ഷ​ണി​ക്കു​ന്ന​താ​യി ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് 3987 1460,3914 3350,3914 3967

    TAGS:Gulf NewsBahrain NewsBeach cleaning
