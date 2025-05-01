Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 1 May 2025 1:08 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 1 May 2025 1:08 PM IST
പാക്ട് ബീച്ച് ക്ലീനിങ് ഇന്ന്text_fields
News Summary - Pact Beach Cleaning Today bahrain
മനാമ: പാലക്കാട് ആർട്സ് ആൻഡ് കൾച്ചറൽ തിയറ്റർ (പാക്ട്) ബീച്ച് ക്ലീനിങ് ഇന്ന് രാവിലെ 7.30ന് ജുഫൈർ അൽ നജ്മ ക്ലബിന് പിറകിലായി നടക്കുന്ന ബീച്ച് ക്ലീനിങ് ഉദ്ഘാടനം യൂസുഫ് ലോറി (ഡയറക്ടർ ഓഫ് ഇൻഫർമേഷൻ ആൻഡ് ഫോളോ അപ് -കാപിറ്റൽ ഗവർണറേറ്റ്) നിർവഹിക്കും. പാക്ട് അതിന്റെ സാമൂഹിക പ്രതിബദ്ധതയുടെ ഭാഗമായി സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്ന ഈ ചടങ്ങിലേക്ക് ഏവരെയും ക്ഷണിക്കുന്നതായി ഭാരവാഹികൾ പറഞ്ഞു.
കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾക്ക് 3987 1460,3914 3350,3914 3967
