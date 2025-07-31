Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightപി. ​ക​രു​ണാ​ക​ര​ൻ...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 31 July 2025 12:02 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 31 July 2025 12:02 PM IST

    പി. ​ക​രു​ണാ​ക​ര​ൻ അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണ യോ​ഗം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    പി. ​ക​രു​ണാ​ക​ര​ൻ അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണ യോ​ഗം
    cancel
    camera_alt

    പി. ​ക​രു​ണാ​ക​ര​ൻ അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണ യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ നി​ന്ന്

    മ​നാ​മ: മു​ൻ ബ​ഹ്​​റൈ​ൻ പ്ര​വാ​സി​യും ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ ജി​ല്ല പ്ര​വാ​സി അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ന്‍റെ സ്ഥാ​പ​ക അം​ഗ​വും ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ലെ സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക സാം​സ്കാ​രി​ക മേ​ഖ​ല​ക​ളി​ലെ നി​റ​സാ​ന്നി​ധ്യ​വു​മാ​യി​രു​ന്ന പി. ​ക​രു​ണാ​ക​ര​ന്റെ നി​ര്യാ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ ജി​ല്ല പ്ര​വാ​സി അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ അ​നു​ശോ​ചി​ച്ചു.

    പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ് എം.​ടി. വി​നോ​ദ് കു​മാ​ർ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി നി​ജി​ൽ ര​മേ​ശ്, വി​നോ​ദ് പി.​പി എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു. ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ ജി​ല്ല പ്ര​വാ​സി അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ന്റെ മു​തി​ർ​ന്ന അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ സ​ന്നി​ഹി​ത​രാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:p karunakaranBahrainCommemoration Meeting
    News Summary - P Karunakaran commemoration Meeting
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X