Madhyamam
    14 Jan 2025 2:53 PM IST
    14 Jan 2025 2:53 PM IST

    ജ​യ​ച​ന്ദ്ര​ന്‍റെ നി​ര്യാ​ണ​ത്തി​ല്‍ ലാ​ല്‍കെ​യേ​ഴ്സ് അ​നു​ശോ​ചി​ച്ചു

    P jayachandran
    ലാ​ല്‍കെ​യേ​ഴ്സ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച അ​നു​ശോ​ച​ന യോ​ഗം

    മ​നാ​മ: മ​ല​യാ​ള​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ ഭാ​വ ഗാ​യ​ക​ന്‍ പി.​ജ​യ​ച​ന്ദ്ര​ന്‍റെ നി​ര്യാ​ണ​ത്തി​ല്‍ ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ന്‍ ലാ​ല്‍കെ​യേ​ഴ്സ് അ​നു​ശോ​ച​ന യോ​ഗം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ് എ​ഫ്.​എം. ഫൈ​സ​ലി​ന്‍റെ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത​യി​ല്‍ ചേ​ര്‍ന്ന യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ല്‍ കോ​ഓ​ഡി​നേ​റ്റ​ര്‍ ജ​ഗ​ത് കൃ​ഷ്ണ​കു​മാ​ര്‍ അ​നു​ശോ​ച​ന പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി.ഗോ​പേ​ഷ്, ജൈ​സ​ണ്‍, പ്ര​ദീ​പ്, ഹ​രി, വി​പി​ന്‍, വി​ഷ്ണു, വൈ​ശാ​ഖ്, ബി​പി​ന്‍, അ​രു​ണ്‍തൈ​ക്കാ​ട്ടി​ല്‍,ഭ​വി​ത് എ​ന്നി​വ​ര്‍ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു. സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ഷൈ​ജു ക​ന്‍പ്ര​ത്ത് സ്വാ​ഗ​ത​വും ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ര്‍ അ​രു​ണ്‍ ജി.​നെ​യ്യാ​ര്‍ ന​ന്ദി​യും പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

