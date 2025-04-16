Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 16 April 2025 12:15 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 16 April 2025 12:15 PM IST

    സെ​ന്റ് മേ​രീ​സ് ക​ത്തി​ഡ്ര​ലി​ൽ ഓ​ശാ​ന പെ​രു​ന്നാ​ൾ ആ​ച​രി​ച്ചു

    സെ​ന്റ് മേ​രീ​സ് ക​ത്തി​ഡ്ര​ലി​ൽ ഓ​ശാ​ന പെ​രു​ന്നാ​ൾ ആ​ച​രി​ച്ചു
    സെ​ന്റ് മേ​രീ​സ് ക​ത്തി​ഡ്ര​ലി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന ഓ​ശാ​ന പെ​രു​ന്നാ​ൾ

    മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ സെ​ന്റ് മേ​രീ​സ് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ഓ​ർ​ത്ത​ഡോ​ക്സ് ക​ത്തി​ഡ്ര​ലി​ൽ ഓ​ശാ​ന പെ​രു​ന്നാ​ൾ വി​ശു​ദ്ധ കു​ർ​ബാ​ന, പ്ര​ദ​ക്ഷ​ണം, സ്ലി​ബാ ആ​ഘോ​ഷം തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ ശു​ശ്രു​ഷ​ക​ളോ​ടെ ആ​ച​രി​ച്ചു.

    മ​ല​ങ്ക​ര ഓ​ർ​ത്ത​ഡോ​ക്സ് സ​ഭ​യു​ടെ ചെ​ങ്ങ​ന്നൂ​ർ ഭ​ദ്രാ​സ​ന മെ​ത്രാ​പോ​ലി​ത്ത അ​ഭി​വ​ന്ദ്യ ഡോ. ​മാ​ത്യു​സ് മാ​ർ തീ​മൊ​ത്തി​യോ​സ് മെ​ത്രാ​പ്പൊ​ലി​ത്താ​യു​ടെ മു​ഖ്യ കാ​ർ​മി​ക​ത്വ​ത്തി​ലും, ഇ​ട​വ​ക വി​കാ​രി റ​വ. ഫാ​ദ​ർ ജേ​ക്ക​ബ് തോ​മ​സ് കാ​ര​യ്ക്ക​ൽ, സ​ഹ വി​കാ​രി റ​വ. ഫാ​ദ​ർ തോ​മ​സു​കു​ട്ടി പി. ​എ​ൻ., റ​വ. ഫാ​ദ​ർ സ​ജി മേ​ക്കാ​ട്ട് എ​ന്നി​വ​രു​ടെ സ​ഹ കാ​ർ​മി​ക​ത്വ​ത്തി​ലു​മാ​ണ് ആ​രാ​ധ​ന ന​ട​ന്ന​ത്.

    TAGS:BahrainOshana
    News Summary - Oshana celebrated at St. Mary's Cathedral
