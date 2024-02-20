Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    ആ​ർ​ട്ട് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ക്രാ​ഫ്റ്റ് ശി​ൽ​പ​ശാ​ല സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    art and craft workshop
    ‘പ​വി​ഴ​ദ്വീ​പി​ലെ കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട്ടു​കാ​ർ’ വ​നി​ത​വി​ഭാ​ഗം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ആ​ർ​ട്ട്‌ ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ക്രാ​ഫ്റ്റ് ശി​ൽ​പ​ശാ​ല

    മ​നാ​മ: ‘പ​വി​ഴ​ദ്വീ​പി​ലെ കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട്ടു​കാ​ർ’ വ​നി​ത​വി​ഭാ​ഗം വ​നി​ത​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി സ​ൽ​മാ​നി​യ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ഡി​ലൈ​റ്റ് റ​സ്റ്റാ​റ​ന്റ് ഹാ​ളി​ൽ ആ​ർ​ട്ട്‌ ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ക്രാ​ഫ്റ്റ് ശി​ൽ​പ​ശാ​ല സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ആ​ർ​ട്ടി​സ്റ്റ് സി​ന്ധു ര​തീ​ഷ് പ​രി​ശീ​ല​ന​ത്തി​ന് നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി. വ​നി​ത വി​ഭാ​ഗം ജോ​യ​ന്റ് ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ നീ​ന ഗി​രീ​ഷ് സ്വാ​ഗ​തം പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ ഗീ​ത ജ​നാ​ർ​ദ​ന​ൻ വ​നി​ത വി​ഭാ​ഗം പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ വി​വ​രി​ച്ചു. ജോ​യ​ന്റ് ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ ധ​ന്യ പ്രീ​ജി​ത്ത്‌ ന​ന്ദി പ്ര​കാ​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Bahrain NewsArt and Craft Workshop
