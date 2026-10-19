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News Summary - Kasargod Expat Association Honors Ranjith Ram
മനാമ: ജോലി ആവശ്യാർത്ഥം യു.കെയിലേക്ക് പോകുന്ന കാസർകോട് ജില്ല പ്രവാസി അസോസിയേഷൻ ‘ഒപ്പരം’ എക്സിക്യൂട്ടീവ് കമ്മിറ്റി അംഗവും മെമ്പർഷിപ്പ് സെക്രട്ടറിയുമായ രഞ്ജിത്ത് റാമിന് അസോസിയേഷൻ എക്സിക്യൂട്ടീവ് കമ്മിറ്റി അംഗങ്ങൾ യാത്രയയപ്പ് നൽകി.
സെക്രട്ടറി രാജീവ് വെള്ളിക്കോത്ത് സ്വാഗതം പറഞ്ഞ യോഗത്തിൽ പ്രസിഡന്റ് രാജേഷ് കോടോത്ത് അധ്യക്ഷത വഹിച്ചു. നാസർ ടെക്സിം, സുരേഷ് പൂണ്ടൂർ ജയപ്രകാശ്, മണി മാങ്ങാട് രാജീവ് കെ പി, അബ്ദുൽ റഹ്മാൻ എന്നിവരും സംസാരിച്ചു. രഞ്ജിത്ത് റാം മറുപടി പ്രസംഗം നടത്തി. അസോസിയേഷന്റെ ഉപഹാരം രഞ്ജിത്തിന് കൈമാറി.
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