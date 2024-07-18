Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 18 July 2024 2:46 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 18 July 2024 2:46 AM GMT

    ഉ​മ്മ​ൻ‌ ചാ​ണ്ടി അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണം നാ​ളെ കേ​ര​ളീ​യ സ​മാ​ജ​ത്തി​ൽ

    oommen chandi
    മ​നാ​മ: മു​ൻ മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​യും, മു​തി​ർ​ന്ന കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ്‌ നേ​താ​വു​മാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ഉ​മ്മ​ൻ ചാ​ണ്ടി​യു​ടെ ഒ​ന്നാ​മ​ത് ച​ര​മ വാ​ർ​ഷി​കം ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ ദേ​ശീ​യ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​യു​ടെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് അ​ഞ്ചു മ​ണി​ക്ക് ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ കേ​ര​ളീ​യ സ​മാ​ജ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും.

    പു​ഷ്പാ​ർ​ച്ച​ന, സ​ർ​വ​മ​ത പ്രാ​ർ​ഥ​ന, അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണ സ​മ്മേ​ള​നം തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളോ​ടു കൂ​ടി​യാ​യി​രി​ക്കും പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യെ​ന്ന് ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

