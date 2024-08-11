Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 11 Aug 2024 1:56 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 11 Aug 2024 1:56 AM GMT

    വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​രാ​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ചു

    മ​നാ​മ: കി​ങ്​ ഹ​മ​ദ്​ കോ​സ്​​വെ​യി​ൽ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സ​മു​ണ്ടാ​യ വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​രാ​ൾ മ​ര​ണ​പ്പെ​ടു​ക​യും ഒ​രു വാ​ഹ​ന​ത്തി​ന്​ തീ ​പി​ടി​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്​​തു. സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ്​ വി​ഭാ​ഗ​മെ​ത്തി തീ​യ​ണ​ച്ചു. പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ​വ​രെ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ പ്ര​വേ​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:AccidentBahrain News
    News Summary - One person died in an accident
