Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 3 Aug 2024 6:29 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 3 Aug 2024 6:29 AM GMT

    കാ​ർ പാ​ഞ്ഞു​ക​യ​റി ഒ​രാ​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ചു; ഒ​രാ​ൾ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്ക്

    മ​നാ​മ: റോ​ഡ​രി​കി​ൽ നി​ൽ​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന വ്യ​ക്തി​ക​ൾ​ക്കു​മേ​ൽ കാ​ർ ഇ​ടി​ച്ചു​ക​യ​റി ഒ​രാ​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ചു. ഒ​രാ​ൾ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റു. ഹൂ​റ ഏ​രി​യ​യി​ലാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ​യാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ടം ന​ട​ന്ന​ത്. കാ​ർ ഓ​ടി​ച്ച​യാ​ൾ സം​ഭ​വ​സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തു​നി​ന്ന് ക​ട​ന്നു. അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ മേ​ൽ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ച​താ​യി ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:AccidentBahrain NewsDeath News
