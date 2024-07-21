Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 21 July 2024 6:50 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 21 July 2024 6:50 AM GMT
ശൈഖ് ഖലീഫ ബിൻ സൽമാൻ പാലത്തിലെ ഒരു പാത അടച്ചിടുംtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - One lane of Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman bridge will be closed
മനാമ: അറ്റകുറ്റപ്പണികൾക്കായി ഹിദ്ദിലേക്കുള്ള ശൈഖ് ഖലീഫ ബിൻ സൽമാൻ പാലത്തിലെ ഒരു പാത ജൂലൈ 21 വരെ അടച്ചിടുമെന്ന് പൊതുമരാമത്ത് മന്ത്രാലയം അറിയിച്ചു.
മനാമ: അറ്റകുറ്റപ്പണികൾക്കായി ഹിദ്ദിലേക്കുള്ള ശൈഖ് ഖലീഫ ബിൻ സൽമാൻ പാലത്തിലെ ഒരു പാത ജൂലൈ 21 വരെ അടച്ചിടുമെന്ന് പൊതുമരാമത്ത് മന്ത്രാലയം അറിയിച്ചു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story