Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightശൈ​ഖ് ഖ​ലീ​ഫ ബി​ൻ...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 21 July 2024 6:50 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 21 July 2024 6:50 AM GMT

    ശൈ​ഖ് ഖ​ലീ​ഫ ബി​ൻ സ​ൽ​മാ​ൻ പാ​ല​ത്തി​ലെ ഒ​രു പാ​ത അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടും

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    closed
    cancel

    മ​നാ​മ: അ​റ്റ​കു​റ്റ​പ്പ​ണി​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി ഹി​ദ്ദി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള ശൈ​ഖ് ഖ​ലീ​ഫ ബി​ൻ സ​ൽ​മാ​ൻ പാ​ല​ത്തി​ലെ ഒ​രു പാ​ത ജൂ​ലൈ 21 വ​രെ അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടു​മെ​ന്ന് പൊ​തു​മ​രാ​മ​ത്ത് മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:BridgeClosedBahrain News
    News Summary - One lane of Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman bridge will be closed
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick