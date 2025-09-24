Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    'ഓണനിലാവ് 2025' പോസ്റ്റർ പ്രകാശനം

    ഓണനിലാവ് 2025 പോസ്റ്റർ പ്രകാശനം
    ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ സ​ർ​ഗ​വേ​ദി 'ഓ​ണ​നി​ലാ​വ് 2025' പോ​സ്റ്റ​ർ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം

    Listen to this Article

    മ​നാ​മ: ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ സ​ർ​ഗ​വേ​ദി​യു​ടെ ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യാ​യ 'ഓ​ണ​നി​ലാ​വ് 2025'ന്റെ ​പോ​സ്റ്റ​ർ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ന​ട​ന്നു.

    ഒ​ക്ടോ​ബ​ർ 17ന് ​അ​ദി​ല്ല​യി​ലു​ള്ള ഓ​റ ആ​ർ​ട്സ് സെ​ന്റ​റി​ൽ വെ​ച്ചാ​ണ് ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം. പോ​സ്റ്റ​ർ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ സ​ർ​ഗ​വേ​ദി പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ബേ​ബി ഗ​ണേ​ശ് പ്ര​ദീ​പ് പു​റ​വ​ങ്ക​ര​ക്ക് ന​ൽ​കി നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു.

    സം​ഘ​ട​ന സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ബി​ജി​ത്ത് അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. അ​ജി​ത് ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ, സ​തീ​ഷ്, ഉ​ണ്ണി​ക്കൃ​ഷ്ണ​ൻ, സു​ധേ​ഷ്, സ​ന്തോ​ഷ് കൊ​മ്പി​ലാ​ത്ത്, സ​ജീ​വ​ൻ ചൂ​ളി​യാ​ട്, ഷൈ​ജു മ​ന്ന, സ​ന്തോ​ഷ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    TAGS:Bahrain NewsPoster Releasedgulf news malayalam
    News Summary - 'Onanilavu ​​2025' poster released
