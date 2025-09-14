Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    14 Sept 2025 8:48 AM IST
    Updated On
    14 Sept 2025 8:48 AM IST

    ശ്രീ നാരായണ കൾച്ചറൽ സൊസൈറ്റിയിൽ ഓണസദ്യ സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു

    ശ്രീ നാരായണ കൾച്ചറൽ സൊസൈറ്റിയിൽ ഓണസദ്യ സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു
    ശ്രീ നാരായണ കൾച്ചറൽ സൊസൈറ്റിയിൽ നടന്ന ഓണസദ്യ

    മനാമ: ശ്രീ നാരായണ കൾച്ചറൽ സൊസൈറ്റിയിൽ ഓണസദ്യ സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു. ഓണാഘോഷത്തിന്റെയും ശ്രീനാരായണ ഗുരുദേവന്റെ 171ാമത് ജയന്തി ആഘോഷങ്ങളുടെയും ഭാഗമായി എസ്.എൻ.സി.എസ് അദാരിപാർക്കിൽ ഒരുക്കിയ ഓണസദ്യയിൽ ക്ഷണിക്കപ്പെട്ടവരും, അംഗങ്ങളുമടക്കം രണ്ടായിരത്തോളം പേർ പങ്കെടുത്തു.

    അംഗങ്ങൾ തയാറാക്കിയ വിഭവസമൃദ്ധമായ സദ്യയോടൊപ്പം വിവിധങ്ങളായ കലാപരിപാടികളും സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചിരുന്നു.

