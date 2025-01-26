Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 26 Jan 2025 2:32 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 26 Jan 2025 2:32 PM IST

    ഒ.ഐ.സി.സി റിപ്പബ്ലിക് ദിനാഘോഷം ഇന്ന്

    ഒ.ഐ.സി.സി റിപ്പബ്ലിക് ദിനാഘോഷം ഇന്ന്
    മ​നാ​മ: ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി ദേ​ശീ​യ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​യു​ടെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ റി​പ്പ​ബ്ലി​ക് ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷം ഇ​ന്ന്. ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി ഓ​ഫി​സി​ൽ​വെ​ച്ച് ഇ​ന്ന് രാ​ത്രി എ​ട്ടി​ന് ആ​ഘോ​ഷ​പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ൾ ന​ട​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി ആ​ക്ടി​ങ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ്‌ ബോ​ബി പാ​റ​യി​ൽ, പ്രോ​ഗ്രാം ക​മ്മി​റ്റി ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ​മാ​രാ​യ നെ​ൽ​സ​ൺ വ​ർ​ഗീ​സ്‌, അ​ല​ക്സ്‌ മ​ഠ​ത്തി​ൽ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ വാ​ർ​ത്താ​കു​റി​പ്പി​ലൂ​ടെ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:OICCBahrain NewsRepublic Day 2025
    News Summary - OICC republic day celebration
