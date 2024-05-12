Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 12 May 2024 3:39 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 12 May 2024 3:39 AM GMT

    ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി പ​ത്ത​നം​തി​ട്ട ജി​ല്ല നേ​തൃ​സം​ഗ​മം ഇന്ന്

    അ​ഡ്വ. പ​ഴ​കു​ളം മ​ധു ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്യും
    കെ.​പി.​സി.​സി ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി അ​ഡ്വ. പ​ഴ​കു​ളം മ​ധു​വി​നെ ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി നേ​താ​ക്ക​ൾ ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ എ​യ​ർ​പോ​ർ​ട്ടി​ൽ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    മ​നാ​മ : ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി പ​ത്ത​നം​തി​ട്ട ജി​ല്ല ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​യു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​സം​ഗ​മം ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് എ​ട്ടി​ന് കേ​ര​ള സ​മാ​ജ​ത്തി​ലെ കെ.​ജി. ബാ​ബു​രാ​ജ് ഹാ​ളി​ൽ കെ.​പി.​സി.​സി ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി അ​ഡ്വ: പ​ഴ​കു​ളം മ​ധു ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്യു​മെ​ന്ന് ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി പ​ത്ത​നം​തി​ട്ട ജി​ല്ല പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ്‌ അ​ല​ക്സ്‌ മ​ഠ​ത്തി​ൽ, ജി​ല്ല ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ഷി​ബു ബ​ഷീ​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:OICC Pathanamthitta District CommitteeLeadership Conference
    News Summary - OICC Pathanamthitta District Leadership Conference today
