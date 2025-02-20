Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Bahrain
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 20 Feb 2025 2:24 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 20 Feb 2025 2:24 PM IST

    ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി നേ​താ​വ് ഷി​ബു ജോ​യ് ദ​മ്മാ​മി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border

    ദ​മ്മാം: ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി കൊ​ല്ലം ജി​ല്ല ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ഷി​ബു ജോ​യ് (46) ദ​മ്മാ​മി​ൽ ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​തം മൂ​ലം നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. കൊ​ല്ലം ചി​റ്റു​മ​ല സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ക​രീം​തോ​ട്ടു​വ ഷി​ബു ജോ​യ് 20 വ​ർ​ഷ​മാ​യി പ്ര​വാ​സി​യാ​ണ്. ദ​മ്മാം വെ​സ്കോ​സ ക​മ്പ​നി ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​ര​നാ​ണ്. ബുധനാഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ ജോ​ലി സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തു​വെ​ച്ച് ശാ​രീ​രി​ക അ​സ്വ​സ്ഥ​ത അ​നു​ഭ​വ​പ്പെ​ടു​ക​യും ദ​മ്മാം ത​ദാ​വി ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ പ്ര​വേ​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ചെ​ങ്കി​ലും മ​ര​ണം സം​ഭ​വി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

