Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    16 May 2024 8:20 AM GMT
    Updated On
    16 May 2024 8:20 AM GMT

    ഒ.ഐ.സി.സി കോഴിക്കോട് ജില്ല കുടുംബസംഗമം ഇന്ന്

    OICC
    മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് ജി​ല്ല ക​മ്മി​റ്റി കു​ടും​ബ​സം​ഗ​മം വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കു​ന്നേ​രം ഏ​ഴു മു​ത​ൽ മ​നാ​മ,

    സോ​ഫി​യ ഗാ​ർ​ഡ​നി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും. കു​ടും​ബ​സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ ജ​ലാം മ്യൂ​സി​ക്ക​ൽ ടീ​മി​ന്റെ മ്യൂ​സി​ക്ക​ൽ നൈ​റ്റും കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളു​ടെ ക​ലാ​പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളും ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യി​രി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് ജി​ല്ല ക​മ്മി​റ്റി പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ജാ​ലി​സ് കെ.​കെ, ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ശ്രീ​ജി​ത്ത് പ​നാ​യി,ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ പ്ര​ദീ​പ് മൂ​ടാ​ടി, പ്രോ​ഗ്രാം ക​മ്മി​റ്റി ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ സു​ബി​നാ​സ് കി​ട്ടു എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    News Summary - OICC Kozhikode district family gathering today
