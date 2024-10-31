Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    31 Oct 2024 7:34 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 31 Oct 2024 7:34 AM GMT

    ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി ഇ​ന്ദി​ര ഗാ​ന്ധി അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണം ഇ​ന്ന്

    memorial meet
    മ​നാ​മ: മു​ൻ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി​യും ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സി​ന്റെ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റു​മാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ഇ​ന്ദി​ര ഗാ​ന്ധി​യു​ടെ 40ാം ര​ക്ത​സാ​ക്ഷി​ത്വ അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണം വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് എ​ട്ടി​ന് ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി ഓ​ഫി​സി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് ദേ​ശീ​യ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി വാ​ർ​ത്താ​ക്കു​റി​പ്പി​ലൂ​ടെ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:OICCBahrain News
