ഒ.ഐ.സി.സി സ്വാതന്ത്ര്യദിനാഘോഷം ഇന്ന് വൈകുന്നേരം

Posted Ondate_range 15 Aug 2025 10:49 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 15 Aug 2025 10:49 AM IST
മനാമ : ബഹ്റൈൻ ഒ.ഐ.സി.സി ദേശീയ കമ്മറ്റിയുടെ ആഭിമുഖ്യത്തിൽ നടത്തുന്ന ഇന്ത്യയുടെ 79ാമത് സ്വാതന്ത്ര്യദിനാഘോഷം വിവിധ പരിപാടികളോട് കൂടി ഒ.ഐ.സി.സി ഓഫീസിൽ വച്ച് നടത്തുമെന്ന് ആക്ടിങ് പ്രസിഡന്റ് ബോബി പാറയിൽ, വൈസ് പ്രസിഡന്റും, പ്രോഗ്രാം കമ്മറ്റി കൺവീനറുമായ സുമേഷ് ആനേരി എന്നിവർ വാർത്താകുറിപ്പിലൂടെ അറിയിച്ചു.
