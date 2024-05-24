Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 24 May 2024 7:23 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 24 May 2024 7:23 AM GMT

    ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ് ഇ​ന്ന്

    Blood donation camp tomorrow
    മ​നാ​മ: ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് ജി​ല്ല ക​മ്മി​റ്റി കി​ങ് ഹ​മ​ദ് യൂ​നി​വേ​ഴ്സി​റ്റി ഹോ​സ്പി​റ്റ​ലി​ൽ വെ​ച്ച് രാ​ജീ​വ് ഗാ​ന്ധി​യു​ടെ 33-ാമ​ത് ര​ക്ത​സാ​ക്ഷി​ത്വ ദി​ന​ത്തോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്നു.

    രാ​വി​ലെ 7.30 മു​ത​ൽ ഉ​ച്ച​ക്ക് 12.30 വ​രെ​യാ​ണ് ക്യാ​മ്പെ​ന്ന് കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് ജി​ല്ല ക​മ്മി​റ്റി പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ജാ​ലി​സ് കെ.​കെ, ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ശ്രീ​ജി​ത്ത് പ​നാ​യി, ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ പ്ര​ദീ​പ് മൂ​ടാ​ടി, ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ വാ​ജി​ദ് എം. ​എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

