Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 6 Feb 2026 1:56 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 6 Feb 2026 1:56 PM IST

    ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണം ന​ൽ​കി

    പ്ര​ഫ. സ​തീ​ശ് കൊ​ച്ചു​പ​റ​മ്പി​ലി​ന് സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണം ന​ൽ​കി​യ​പ്പോ​ൾ

    Listen to this Article

    മ​നാ​മ: ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി പ​ത്ത​നം​തി​ട്ട ജി​ല്ല ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​യു​ടെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ഇ​ന്ന് ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ കേ​ര​ളീ​യ സ​മാ​ജ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന ഹ​ർ​ഷം 2026ൽ ​പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കാ​ൻ എ​ത്തി​ച്ചേ​ർ​ന്ന പ​ത്ത​നം​തി​ട്ട ജി​ല്ല കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ്‌ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ്‌ പ്ര​ഫ. സ​തീ​ശ് കൊ​ച്ചു​പ​റ​മ്പി​ലി​ന് ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ എ​യ​ർ​പോ​ർ​ട്ടി​ൽ ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി നേ​താ​ക്ക​ൾ സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണം ന​ൽ​കി.

    TAGS:OICCWelcomegulfBahrain
    News Summary - OICC accepted
