Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightകു​റ​ഞ്ഞ വി​ല​യ്ക്ക്​...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 27 Jun 2024 6:52 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 27 Jun 2024 6:52 AM GMT

    കു​റ​ഞ്ഞ വി​ല​യ്ക്ക്​ കാ​ർ ല​ഭ്യ​മാ​ക്കാ​മെ​ന്ന്​ ഓ​ഫ​ർ: ര​ണ്ട​ര ല​ക്ഷം ദീ​നാ​ർ ത​ട്ടി​യ കേ​സി​ൽ ഒ​രാ​ൾ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    arrest
    cancel

    മ​നാ​മ: ര​ണ്ട​ര​ല​ക്ഷം ദീ​നാ​ർ ത​ട്ടി​യെ​ടു​ത്ത കേ​സി​ൽ ഒ​രാ​ൾ പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യി. വി​വി​ധ വ്യ​ക്തി​ക​ളി​ൽ നി​ന്നാ​യി പ​ണം ത​ട്ടി​യെ​ടു​ത്ത​താ​യാ​ണ്​ പ​രാ​തി.

    ഇ​തു​ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച പ​രാ​തി ല​ഭി​ച്ച​യു​ട​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ്​ അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തു​ക​യും 39 കാ​ര​നാ​യ പ്ര​തി​യെ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടു​ക​യു​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. കു​റ​ഞ്ഞ വി​ല​യ്ക്ക്​ ബ​ഹ്​​റൈ​ന്​ പു​റ​ത്തു​നി​ന്നും കാ​ർ ല​ഭ്യ​മാ​ക്കാ​മെ​ന്ന്​ ഓ​ഫ​ർ ചെ​യ്​​താ​ണ്​ ഇ​യാ​ൾ പ​ണം കൈ​ക്ക​ലാ​ക്കി​യ​ത്.

    കൂ​ടാ​തെ കാ​റു​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി വ്യാ​ജ ഇ​ൻ​ഷു​റ​ൻ​സ്​ സ​ർ​ട്ടി​ഫി​ക്ക​റ്റു​ക​ളും ഇ​യാ​ൾ ത​യാ​റാ​ക്കി​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Crime News
    News Summary - Offer to make the car available at a low price: two and a half lakh dinars One person has been arrested in the case
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick