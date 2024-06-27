Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 27 Jun 2024 6:52 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 27 Jun 2024 6:52 AM GMT
കുറഞ്ഞ വിലയ്ക്ക് കാർ ലഭ്യമാക്കാമെന്ന് ഓഫർ: രണ്ടര ലക്ഷം ദീനാർ തട്ടിയ കേസിൽ ഒരാൾ പിടിയിൽtext_fields
News Summary - Offer to make the car available at a low price: two and a half lakh dinars One person has been arrested in the case
കൂടാതെ കാറുകൾക്കായി വ്യാജ ഇൻഷുറൻസ് സർട്ടിഫിക്കറ്റുകളും ഇയാൾ തയാറാക്കിയിരുന്നു.
മനാമ: രണ്ടരലക്ഷം ദീനാർ തട്ടിയെടുത്ത കേസിൽ ഒരാൾ പിടിയിലായി. വിവിധ വ്യക്തികളിൽ നിന്നായി പണം തട്ടിയെടുത്തതായാണ് പരാതി.
ഇതു സംബന്ധിച്ച പരാതി ലഭിച്ചയുടൻ പൊലീസ് അന്വേഷണം നടത്തുകയും 39 കാരനായ പ്രതിയെ പിടികൂടുകയുമായിരുന്നു. കുറഞ്ഞ വിലയ്ക്ക് ബഹ്റൈന് പുറത്തുനിന്നും കാർ ലഭ്യമാക്കാമെന്ന് ഓഫർ ചെയ്താണ് ഇയാൾ പണം കൈക്കലാക്കിയത്.
