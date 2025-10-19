Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    19 Oct 2025 2:56 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 19 Oct 2025 2:56 PM IST

    എ​ൻ.​പി. അ​ഷ്‌​റ​ഫി​ന്റെ മാ​താ​വ് നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​യാ​യി

    എ​ൻ.​പി. അ​ഷ്‌​റ​ഫി​ന്റെ മാ​താ​വ് നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​യാ​യി
    മ​നാ​മ: വടകര സൗഹൃദ വേദി പ്രസിഡന്റ് കു​റ്റ്യാ​ടി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി എ​ൻ.​പി. അ​ഷ്‌​റ​ഫി​ന്റെ മാ​താ​വ് നാ​വ്യ​ന്റെ പ​റ​മ്പ​ത്ത് ഹ​ലീ​മ (85) നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​യാ​യി. ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ലു​ള്ള മു​ന്നാ​സ് ക​ണ്ടോ​ത്ത്, ന​ഫി​ൽ ബ​ഷീ​ർ, ന​താ​ഷ ബ​ഷീ​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​രു​ടെ പി​താ​മ​ഹി കൂ​ടി​യാ​ണ്. മ​റ്റു മ​ക്ക​ൾ: സു​ഹ​റ, സ​ബീ​ദ, ജ​മാ​ൽ, ഷാ​ന​വാ​സ്‌, ശ​ഹ​ബാ​ന​ത്.

    മ​രു​മ​ക്ക​ൾ: പ​രേ​ത​നാ​യ കൊ​ട്ടൂ​ർ കു​ഞ്ഞ​മ്മ​ദ്, കു​നി​പ്പു​റ​ത്ത് അ​മ്മ​ദ് കു​ട്ടി, നി​ടി​യ​പൊ​യി​ൽ ബ​ഷീ​ർ, ആ​യി​ഷ വ​ലി​യ​പ​റ​മ്പ​ത്, ജ​മീ​ല മാ​താ​ന​ത്ത്, മു​നീ​റ പ​നീ​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്ത്.

    TAGS:kozhikode nativeBahrain NewsObituary
