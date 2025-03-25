Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    date_range 25 March 2025 3:48 PM IST
    date_range 25 March 2025 3:48 PM IST

    ബഹ്റൈൻ മുൻ വ്യവസായി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    എം.പി മൊയ്തു ഹാജി 

    മനാമ: ബഹ്റൈൻ മുൻ വ്യവസായിയും കോഴിക്കോട് വല്യാപ്പള്ളി സ്വദേശിയുമായ എം.പി മൊയ്തു ഹാജി വടക്കേട്ടിൽ (70) നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി.

    ഹിദ്ദ് ഇൻഡസ്ട്രിയൽ പ്രദേശത്ത് വർഷങ്ങളായി കച്ചവടം ആയിരുന്നു. രണ്ട് വർഷം മുമ്പാണ് നാട്ടിലേക്ക് മടങ്ങിയത്.

    വില്യാപ്പള്ളി മുസ്ലിം ജമാഅത്ത് ബഹ്‌റൈൻ മുൻ വൈസ് പ്രസിഡന്റും കെ.എം.സി.സി റഫ കമ്മിറ്റിയുടെ സജീവ പ്രവർത്തകനുമായിരുന്നു.

    ഭാര്യ: സഫിയ. മക്കൾ: ഇർഷാദ് ഒ.കെ., സമീറ, ഫർഹ.

