    Posted On
    date_range 23 March 2025 11:40 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 23 March 2025 11:40 AM IST

    മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ലെ മു​തി​ർ​ന്ന മാ​ധ്യ​മ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​നും ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ റേ​ഡി​യോ സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​ൻ മു​ൻ മേ​ധാ​വി​യു​മാ​യ സ​ലാ​ഹ് അ​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ഖാ​ലി​ദ് അ​ൽ മു​ഹ​റ​ഖി നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി.

    ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ ന്യൂ​സ് ഏ​ജ​ൻ​സി (ബി.​എ​ൻ.​എ), ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ റേ​ഡി​യോ എ​ന്നീ മേ​ഖ​ല​ക​ളി​ൽ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ച്ചി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്.

    നി​ര്യാ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ ഇ​ൻ​ഫ​ർ​മേ​ഷ​ൻ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം അ​നു​ശോ​ച​നം രേ​ഖ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി. അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം ന​ൽ​കി​യ സം​ഭാ​വ​ന​ക​ൾ മൂ​ല്യ​മു​ള്ള​താ​ണെ​ന്നും അ​തി​നെ ബ​ഹു​മാ​ന​ത്തോ​ടെ ഓ​ർ​മി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ടു​മെ​ന്നും മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

