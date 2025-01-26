Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 26 Jan 2025 2:50 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 26 Jan 2025 2:50 PM IST

    ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ പ്ര​വാ​സി നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ പ്ര​വാ​സി നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി
    മു​സ്ത​ഫ കൊ​ട്ടാ​രോ​ത്ത്

    മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ മാ​ർ​ക്ക​റ്റി​ൽ 28 വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തോ​ള​മാ​യി ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്തി​രു​ന്ന കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് അ​ത്തോ​ളി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി മു​സ്ത​ഫ കൊ​ട്ടാ​രോ​ത്ത് (50) നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി.

    ഒ​ന്ന​ര മാ​സം മു​മ്പാ​ണ് നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് പോ​യ​ത്. ഭാ​ര്യ​യും മൂ​ന്ന് മ​ക്ക​ളു​മു​ണ്ട്.

    TAGS:Bahrain Newsobituary news
