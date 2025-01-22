Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 22 Jan 2025 11:11 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Jan 2025 11:11 AM IST

    45 വ​ർ​ഷം ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ പ്ര​വാ​സി​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന തോ​മ​സ് സെ​ബാ​സ്റ്റ്യ​ൻ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    45 വ​ർ​ഷം ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ പ്ര​വാ​സി​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന തോ​മ​സ് സെ​ബാ​സ്റ്റ്യ​ൻ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി
    തോ​മ​സ് സെ​ബാ​സ്റ്റ്യ​ൻ

    മ​നാ​മ: 45 വ​ർ​ഷ​മാ​യി മ​നാ​മ സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ മാ​ർ​ക്ക​റ്റി​ൽ അ​ൽ ഖാ​ദീം ട്രേ​ഡി​ങ്ങി​ൽ ജോ​ലി​ചെ​യ്തി​രു​ന്ന കോ​ട്ട​യം ച​ങ്ങ​നാ​ശ്ശേ​രി കു​ന്നും​പു​റം, മ​ണി​മു​റി തെ​ക്കേ​ക്ക​ര തോ​മ​സ് സെ​ബാ​സ്റ്റ്യ​ൻ (65) സ​ൽ​മാ​നി​യ ഹോ​സ്പി​റ്റ​ലി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി.

    പ്ര​വാ​സം ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ച​ത് മു​ത​ൽ ഒ​രേ ക​മ്പ​നി​യി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്തി​രു​ന്ന​ത്. ഭാ​ര്യ: അ​ന്ന​മ്മ പി. ​ചാ​ക്കോ (സ​ൽ​മാ​നി​യ ഹോ​സ്പി​റ്റ​ലി​ലെ മു​ൻ സ്റ്റാ​ഫ് ന​ഴ്‌​സ്). മ​ക്ക​ൾ: ഡോ. ​അ​ല​ന്റീ​ന ആ​ൻ തോ​മ​സ്, അ​തു​ല്യ ആ​ൻ തോ​മ​സ്. സം​സ്കാ​രം നാ​ളെ ഉ​ച്ച​ക്ക് ര​ണ്ടി​ന് സെ​ന്റ് സേ​വ്യെ​ഴ്സ് ഫൊ​റോ​ന പ​ള്ളി, തൃ​ക്കൊ​ടി​ത്താ​ന​ത്ത് ന​ട​ക്കും.

    TAGS:Gulf NewsObituary News
