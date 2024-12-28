Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 28 Dec 2024 11:42 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 28 Dec 2024 11:42 AM IST

    തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​നി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    നാ​രാ​യ​ണ​ൻ വാ​സു​ദേ​വ​ൻ സു​ഷി

    മ​നാ​മ: ഫ്ലെ​ക്സി വി​സ​യി​ൽ ചെ​റി​യ ജോ​ലി​ക​ൾ ചെ​യ്തു​വ​രു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ട​യി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യ തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം ക​ട​ക്കാ​വൂ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി നാ​രാ​യ​ണ​ൻ വാ​സു​ദേ​വ​ൻ സു​ഷി (62)യു​ടെ സം​സ്‌​കാ​രം കു​ടും​ബ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ആ​വ​ശ്യ​പ്ര​കാ​രം അ​സ്‌​ക​റി​ലെ ശ്മ​ശാ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്നു. സു​ഹൃ​ത്തു​ക്ക​ളും വോ​യ്‌​സ് ഓ​ഫ് ട്രി​വാ​ൻ​ഡ്രം ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളും വി​വ​ര​മ​റി​യി​ച്ച​തി​നെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ഐ.​സി.​ആ​ർ.​എ​ഫ് ആ​ണ് ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തീ​ക​രി​ച്ച​ത്.

    TAGS:Gulf NewsGulf Obituary
