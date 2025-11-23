Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightശൈ​ഖ് ഇ​ബ്രാ​ഹിം ബി​ൻ...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 23 Nov 2025 2:06 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 23 Nov 2025 2:06 PM IST

    ശൈ​ഖ് ഇ​ബ്രാ​ഹിം ബി​ൻ ഹ​മ​ദ് ബി​ൻ അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല ആ​ൽ ഖ​ലീ​ഫ അ​ന്ത​രി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ശൈ​ഖ് ഇ​ബ്രാ​ഹിം ബി​ൻ ഹ​മ​ദ് ബി​ൻ അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല ആ​ൽ ഖ​ലീ​ഫ അ​ന്ത​രി​ച്ചു
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ രാ​ജ​കു​ടും​ബാം​ഗം ശൈ​ഖ് ഇ​ബ്രാ​ഹിം ബി​ൻ ഹ​മ​ദ് ബി​ൻ അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല ബി​ൻ ഇ​ബ്രാ​ഹിം ബി​ൻ ഖാ​ലി​ദ് ആ​ൽ ഖ​ലീ​ഫ അ​ന്ത​രി​ച്ചു. ഹി​സ് എ​ക്‌​സ​ല​ൻ​സി ശൈ​ഖ് അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല, ഹി​സ് എ​ക്‌​സ​ല​ൻ​സി ശൈ​ഖ് മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്, ഹി​സ് എ​ക്‌​സ​ല​ൻ​സി ശൈ​ഖ് ഖാ​ലി​ദ് എ​ന്നി​വ​രു​ടെ സ​ഹോ​ദ​ര​നാ​ണ് അ​ന്ത​രി​ച്ച ശൈ​ഖ് ഇ​ബ്രാ​ഹിം. ശൈ​ഖ് സ​ൽ​മാ​ൻ, ശൈ​ഖ് ഖാ​ലി​ദ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ മ​ക്ക​ളാ​ണ്. ഭൗ​തി​ക​ശ​രീ​രം ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ​ദി​വ​സം ഹു​നൈ​നി​യ ഖ​ബ​ർ​സ്ഥാ​നി​ൽ മ​റ​മാ​ടി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Bahrain NewsObituary
    News Summary - obit news
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X