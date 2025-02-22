Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 22 Feb 2025 11:14 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Feb 2025 11:14 AM IST

    പി.​പി. കോ​ശി​യു​ടെ നി​ര്യാ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ നൂ​റ​നാ​ട് പ്ര​വാ​സി ഫോ​റം അ​നു​ശോ​ചി​ച്ചു

    പി.​പി. കോ​ശി​യു​ടെ നി​ര്യാ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ നൂ​റ​നാ​ട് പ്ര​വാ​സി ഫോ​റം അ​നു​ശോ​ചി​ച്ചു
    പി.​പി കോ​ശി

    മ​നാ​മ: പാ​ല​മേ​ൽ പ​ഞ്ചാ​യ​ത്ത് മെം​ബ​റും പൊ​തു​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​നു​മാ​യി​രു​ന്ന പി.​പി കോ​ശി​യു​ടെ നി​ര്യാ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ നൂ​റ​നാ​ട് പ്ര​വാ​സി​ഫോ​റം അ​നു​ശോ​ചി​ച്ചു.

    പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ് മ​ധു കോ​മ​ല്ലൂ​ർ അ​നു​ശോ​ച​ന പ്ര​മേ​യം അ​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ര​ക്ഷാ​ധി​കാ​രി​ക​ളാ​യ കെ.​ആ​ർ നാ​യ​ർ, മോ​ഹ​ൻ​കു​മാ​ർ, ബി​നോ​യ്, പ്ര​ദീ​പ് മു​ര​ളി​ധ​ർ, അ​നി​ൽ, റോ​യി ചാ​രും​മൂ​ട്, പ്ര​ശാ​ന്ത് മു​ര​ളീ​ധ​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ പി.​പി കോ​ശി​യെ അ​നു​സ്മ​രി​ച്ച് സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു.

    News Summary - Nuranadu Pravasi Forum mourns P.P. Koshi's death
