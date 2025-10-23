Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    23 Oct 2025 10:33 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 23 Oct 2025 10:33 AM IST

    നോ​ർ​ക്ക, ക്ഷേ​മ​നി​ധി, അ​ൽ അ​മാ​ന കാ​മ്പ​യി​ൻ ഇ​ന്ന്

    നോ​ർ​ക്ക, ക്ഷേ​മ​നി​ധി, അ​ൽ അ​മാ​ന കാ​മ്പ​യി​ൻ ഇ​ന്ന്
    മ​നാ​മ: കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ ഈ​സ്റ്റ് റി​ഫ ഏ​രി​യ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി നോ​ർ​ക്ക തി​രി​ച്ച​റി​യ​ൽ കാ​ർ​ഡ്, പ്ര​വാ​സി ക്ഷേ​മ​നി​ധി, കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി​യു​ടെ സു​ര​ക്ഷാ പ​ദ്ധ​തി​യാ​യ അ​ൽ അ​മാ​ന തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ പ​ദ്ധ​തി​ക​ളു​ടെ അം​ഗ​ത്വം ര​ജി​സ്റ്റ​ർ ചെ​യ്യാ​നും പു​തു​ക്കാ​നും വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച രാ​ത്രി ഏ​ഴ് മു​ത​ൽ ഈ​സ്റ്റ് റി​ഫ കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി സി.​എ​ച്ച് ഓ​ഡി​റ്റോ​റി​യ​ത്തി​ൽ സൗ​ക​ര്യ​മൊ​രു​ക്കു​ന്നു. പ്ര​സ്തു​ത സൗ​ക​ര്യം പ്ര​യോ​ജ​ന​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്ത​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് 39713040, 38434900.

    TAGS:Gulf Newsnorka id cardsBahrainNorka Roots
