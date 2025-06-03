Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Bahrain
    date_range 3 Jun 2025 11:16 AM IST
    date_range 3 Jun 2025 11:16 AM IST

    നൂ​റ​നാ​ട് പ്ര​വാ​സി ഫോ​റം ഹം​ല ഡ്രീംപൂ​ളി​ൽ കു​ടും​ബ​സം​ഗ​മം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    നൂ​റ​നാ​ട് പ്ര​വാ​സി ഫോ​റം ഹം​ല ഡ്രീംപൂ​ളി​ൽ കു​ടും​ബ​സം​ഗ​മം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു
    നൂ​റ​നാ​ട് പ്ര​വാ​സി ഫോ​റം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച കു​ടും​ബ​സം​ഗ​മം

    മ​നാ​മ: നൂ​റ​നാ​ട് പ്ര​വാ​സി ഫോ​റം ഹം​ല ഡ്രീം ​പൂ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന പൂ​ൾ പാ​ർ​ട്ടി​യി​ൽ അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളും കു​ടും​ബ​ങ്ങ​ളും സ​ജീ​വ​മാ​യി പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്ത കു​ടും​ബ​സം​ഗ​മം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

    പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ ത​ത്സ​മ​യ പാ​ച​കം, നൃ​ത്തം, ഗെ​യി​മു​ക​ൾ, പാ​ട്ടു​ക​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യി​രു​ന്നു. പ​രി​പാ​ടി പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്ത​ർ​വ​ർ​ക്കെ​ല്ലാം മി​ക​ച്ച അ​നു​ഭ​വം പ്ര​ദാ​നം ചെ​യ്തു. സം​ഘ​ട​ന​യു​ടെ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് മ​ധു താ​ണു​വേ​ലി​ലാ​ണ് ഒ​ത്തു​ചേ​ര​ലി​ന് നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി​യ​ത്.

