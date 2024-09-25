Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Sep 2024 5:51 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Sep 2024 5:51 AM GMT

    നൂ​ർ അ​ൽ ദി​യാ​ർ സ്കൂ​ളി​ൽ സൗ​ദി ദേ​ശീ​യ ദി​നം ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ച്ചു

    Noor Al Diyar School
    നൂ​ർ അ​ൽ ദി​യാ​ർ സ്കൂ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന സൗ​ദി ദേ​ശീ​യ ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷം

    മ​നാ​മ: നൂ​ർ അ​ൽ ദി​യാ​ർ പ്രൈ​വ​റ്റ് സ്കൂ​ളി​ൽ സൗ​ദി ദേ​ശീ​യ ദി​ന​ത്തോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക ആ​ഘോ​ഷം ന​ട​ന്നു. സൗ​ദി അ​റേ​ബ്യ​യു​ടെ സ​മ്പ​ന്ന​മാ​യ സാം​സ്കാ​രി​ക പൈ​തൃ​ക​വും ച​രി​ത്ര​വും ഉ​യ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കാ​ട്ടു​ന്ന​താ​യി​രു​ന്നു പ​രി​പാ​ടി. സൗ​ദി പ​താ​ക​ക​ൾ ഉ​യ​ർ​ത്തി​യ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ പ​ച്ച​യും വെ​ള്ള​യും നി​റ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലു​ള്ള വ​സ്ത്ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ ധ​രി​ച്ച് ഐ​ക്യ​ദാ​ർ​ഢ്യം പ്ര​ക​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Saudi National DayBahrain NewsNoor Al Diyar School
    News Summary - Noor Al Diyar School Saudi National Day has been celebrated
