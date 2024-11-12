Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 12 Nov 2024 5:23 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 12 Nov 2024 5:23 AM GMT

    നിസാൽ അഹമ്മദിനെ കെ.എം.സി.സി പാലക്കാട്‌ ജില്ല കമ്മിറ്റി അനുമോദിച്ചു

    നിസാൽ അഹമ്മദ്
    നിസാൽ അഹമ്മദ്

    മനാമ: കേരള സംസ്ഥാന സ്കൂൾ കായികമേളയിൽ ജൂനിയർ ബോക്‌സിങ്ങിൽ 70Kg വിഭാഗത്തിൽ വെങ്കല മെഡൽ നേടിയ നിസാൽ അഹമ്മദിനെ കെ.എം.സി.സി ബഹ്‌റൈൻ പാലക്കാട് ജില്ല കമ്മറ്റി അനുമോദിച്ചു.

    പട്ടാമ്പി ഗവണ്മെന്റ് ഓറിയന്റൽ ഹയർ സെക്കൻഡറി സ്കൂളിലെ പ്ലസ് വൺ വിദ്യാർഥിയായ നിസാൽ കെ.എം.സി.സി ബഹ്‌റൈൻ പാലക്കാട് ജില്ല കമ്മിറ്റി പ്രവർത്തക സമിതി അംഗം അഷറഫ് പട്ടാമ്പിയുടെ മകനാണ്. ജില്ലതല കായികമേളയിൽ ഒന്നാം സ്ഥാനം കരസ്ഥമാക്കിയാണ് നിസാൽ സംസ്ഥാന സ്കൂൾ കായികമേളയിൽ യോഗ്യത നേടിയത്.

    TAGS:KMCCFelicitationBahrain News
    News Summary - Nisal Ahammed was felicitated by the KMCC Palakkad District Committee
