Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightമലേഷ്യൻ രാജാവിനെയും...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 18 Feb 2025 7:59 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Feb 2025 7:59 AM IST

    മലേഷ്യൻ രാജാവിനെയും കുടുംബത്തെയും സ്വീകരിച്ച് ഹമദ് രാജാവ്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    മലേഷ്യൻ രാജാവിനെയും കുടുംബത്തെയും സ്വീകരിച്ച് ഹമദ് രാജാവ്
    cancel

    മനാമ: ബഹ്റൈനിൽ ഔദ്യോഗിക സന്ദർശനത്തിനെത്തിയ മലേഷ്യൻ രാജാവ് സുൽത്താൻ ഇബ്രാഹിമിനെയും കുടുംബത്തെയും സാഖിർ കൊട്ടാരത്തിൽ രാജാവ് ഹമദ് ബിൻ ഈസ ആൽ ഖലീഫ സ്വീകരിച്ചു. കൂടിക്കാഴ്ചയിൽ ബഹ്റൈനും മലേഷ്യയും തമ്മിലുള്ള ശക്തമായ ബന്ധത്തെക്കുറിച്ച് ഇരുവരും ചർച്ച ചെയ്തു. വിവിധ മേഖലകളിലെ സഹകരണം കൂടുതൽ മെച്ചപ്പെടുത്തുന്നതിനും വികസിപ്പിക്കുന്നതിനമുള്ള മാർഗങ്ങൾ ഇരുവരും ആരാഞ്ഞു. അന്താരാഷ്ര്ട വിഷയങ്ങളിലെ നിലപാടുകൾ ഇരുവരും കൈമാറി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Gulf NewsHamad KingMalaysian King
    News Summary - King Hamad receives the Malaysian King and his family
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X