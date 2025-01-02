Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Posted On
    date_range 2 Jan 2025 10:45 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 2 Jan 2025 10:45 AM IST

    പു​തു​വ​ത്സ​രാ​ഘോ​ഷം; തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണം ന​ൽ​കി ലൈ​റ്റ്സ് ഓ​ഫ് കൈ​ൻ​ഡ്നെ​സ്

    പു​തു​വ​ത്സ​രാ​ഘോ​ഷം; തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണം ന​ൽ​കി ലൈ​റ്റ്സ് ഓ​ഫ് കൈ​ൻ​ഡ്നെ​സ്
    ലൈ​റ്റ്സ് ഓ​ഫ് കൈ​ൻ​ഡ്നെ​സ് ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണ​വി​ത​ര​ണം

    മ​നാ​മ: പു​തു​വ​ത്സ​രാ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി മ​നാ​മ, സ​ൽ​മാ​നി​യ, എ​കെ​ർ ഏ​രി​യ​യി​ലെ തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ലൈ​റ്റ്സ് ഓ​ഫ് കൈ​ൻ​ഡ്നെ​സ് ഉ​ച്ച​ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണ പാ​ക്ക​റ്റു​ക​ൾ, പ​ഴ​ങ്ങ​ൾ, മ​ധു​ര​പ​ല​ഹാ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ, വെ​ള്ള​ക്കു​പ്പി​ക​ൾ വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്തു. ലൈ​റ്റ്‌​സ് ഓ​ഫ് കൈ​ൻ​ഡ്നെ​സ് തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക്ഷേ​മ സം​രം​ഭ​മാ​യ ‘ബീ​റ്റ് ദി ​കോ​ൾ​ഡ്-2025’​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗം കൂ​ടി​യാ​ണി​ത്. ലൈ​റ്റ്സ് ഓ​ഫ് കൈ​ൻ​ഡ്നെ​സ് പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി​ക​ളാ​യ സ​യ്യി​ദ് ഹ​നീ​ഫ്, ദി​ൽ​വാ​ർ, ശ​ക്തി​വേ​ൽ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

