Posted Ondate_range 7 Oct 2023 4:44 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 7 Oct 2023 4:44 AM GMT
ബഹ്റൈൻ സെൻട്രൽ ബാങ്കിന് പുതിയ ഗവർണർtext_fields
News Summary - New Governor for Bahrain Central Bank
മനാമ: ബഹ്റൈൻ സെൻട്രൽ ബാങ്കിന് പുതിയ ഗവർണറെ നിയമിച്ച് രാജാവ് ഹമദ് ബിൻ ഈസ ആൽ ഖലീഫ ഉത്തരവിറക്കി. ഖാലിദ് ഇബ്രാഹിം ഹുമൈദാനെയാണ് അടുത്ത അഞ്ചു വർഷത്തേക്ക് ബഹ്റൈൻ സെൻട്രൽ ബാങ്ക് ഗവർണറായി നിയമിച്ച് ഉത്തരവിട്ടിരിക്കുന്നത്.
