Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 7 Oct 2023 4:44 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 7 Oct 2023 4:44 AM GMT

    ബ​ഹ്​​റൈ​ൻ സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ ബാ​ങ്കി​ന്​ പു​തി​യ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​ർ

    ബ​ഹ്​​റൈ​ൻ സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ ബാ​ങ്കി​ന്​ പു​തി​യ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​ർ
    മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ഹ്​​റൈ​ൻ സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ ബാ​ങ്കി​ന്​ പു​തി​യ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റെ നി​യ​മി​ച്ച്​ രാ​ജാ​വ്​ ഹ​മ​ദ്​ ബി​ൻ ഈ​സ ആ​ൽ ഖ​ലീ​ഫ ഉ​ത്ത​ര​വി​റ​ക്കി. ഖാ​ലി​ദ്​ ഇ​ബ്രാ​ഹിം ഹു​മൈ​ദാ​നെ​യാ​ണ്​ അ​ടു​ത്ത അ​ഞ്ചു​ വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തേ​ക്ക്​ ബ​ഹ്​​റൈ​ൻ സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ ബാ​ങ്ക്​ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റാ​യി നി​യ​മി​ച്ച്​ ഉ​ത്ത​ര​വി​ട്ടി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്.

