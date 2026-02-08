Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightന്യൂ ​ജ​ന​റേ​ഷ​ൻ
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 8 Feb 2026 9:53 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Feb 2026 9:53 AM IST

    ന്യൂ ​ജ​ന​റേ​ഷ​ൻ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ന്യൂ ​ജ​ന​റേ​ഷ​ൻ
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    ന​ഗ​ര​ത്തി​ലെ തി​ര​ക്കേ​റി​യ റോ​ഡി​ൽ ആ​ക്സി​ഡ​ന്റി​ൽ പെ​ട്ട് മ​ര​ണ​ത്തോ​ട് മ​ല്ല​ടി​ക്കു​ന്ന യു​വാ​വി​നെ​യു​മെ​ടു​ത്ത് ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് കു​തി​ക്ക​വെ, യു​വാ​വി​ന്റെ ചു​ണ്ടു​ക​ൾ എ​ന്തോ പ​റ​യാ​ൻ ശ്ര​മി​ക്കു​ന്ന​താ​യി തോ​ന്നി .

    ദാ​ഹ​ജ​ല​ത്തി​നാ​യി​രി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് ക​രു​തി കു​പ്പി​വെ​ള്ള​മെ​ടു​ത്ത് അ​യാ​ളു​ടെ വാ​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് പ​ക​രാ​നൊ​രു​ങ്ങു​മ്പോ​ഴാ​ണ് അ​യാ​ളു​ടെ വാ​ക്കു​ക​ൾ വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​യി കേ​ട്ട​ത് ‘മൊ​ബൈ​ൽ ,മൊ​ബൈ​ൽ’.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:new generationgulfnewsgulfnewsmalayalam
    News Summary - New Generation
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X