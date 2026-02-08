Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 8 Feb 2026 9:53 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 8 Feb 2026 9:53 AM IST
ന്യൂ ജനറേഷൻtext_fields
News Summary - New Generation
നഗരത്തിലെ തിരക്കേറിയ റോഡിൽ ആക്സിഡന്റിൽ പെട്ട് മരണത്തോട് മല്ലടിക്കുന്ന യുവാവിനെയുമെടുത്ത് ആശുപത്രിയിലേക്ക് കുതിക്കവെ, യുവാവിന്റെ ചുണ്ടുകൾ എന്തോ പറയാൻ ശ്രമിക്കുന്നതായി തോന്നി .
ദാഹജലത്തിനായിരിക്കുമെന്ന് കരുതി കുപ്പിവെള്ളമെടുത്ത് അയാളുടെ വായിലേക്ക് പകരാനൊരുങ്ങുമ്പോഴാണ് അയാളുടെ വാക്കുകൾ വ്യക്തമായി കേട്ടത് ‘മൊബൈൽ ,മൊബൈൽ’.
