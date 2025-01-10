Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Jan 2025 12:32 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Jan 2025 12:32 PM IST

    ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ ഷി​പ് യാ​ർ​ഡി​ൽ പു​തി​യ ഫ്ലോ​ട്ടി​ങ് ഡോ​ക്ക്

    Floating dock in Bahrain shipyard
    ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ ഷി​പ് യാ​ർ​ഡി​ലെ പു​തി​യ ഫ്ലോ​ട്ടി​ങ് ഡോ​ക്ക്

    മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ ഷി​പ് റി​പ്പ​യ​റി​ങ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് എ​ൻ​ജി​നീ​യ​റി​ങ് ക​മ്പ​നി പു​തി​യ ഫ്ലോ​ട്ടി​ങ് ഡോ​ക്ക് ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു. വ്യ​വ​സാ​യ-​വാ​ണി​ജ്യ മ​ന്ത്രി അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല ബി​ൻ ആ​ദെ​ൽ ഫ​ഖ്‌​റു​വി​ന്റെ സാ​ന്നി​ധ്യ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ന​ട​ന്ന​ത്. ക​മ്പ​നി​യു​ടെ ച​രി​ത്ര​ത്തി​ലെ ഏ​റ്റ​വും വ​ലി​യ ത​ന്ത്ര​പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മാ​യ പ​ദ്ധ​തി​യാ​ണി​ത്. 132 മീ​റ്റ​ർ നീ​ള​വും 43 മീ​റ്റ​ർ വീ​തി​യും പു​തി​യ ഫ്ലോ​ട്ടി​ങ് ഡോ​ക്കി​നു​ണ്ട്. 5,500 ട​ൺ ശേ​ഷി​യു​മു​ണ്ട്.

    TAGS:Floating DockBahrain Shipyard
    News Summary - New floating dock at Bahrain Shipyard
