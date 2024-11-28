Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightനൗ​ക ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 28 Nov 2024 2:05 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 28 Nov 2024 2:05 AM GMT

    നൗ​ക ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ കു​ടും​ബ​സം​ഗ​മം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Nauka Bahrain
    cancel
    camera_alt

    നൗ​ക ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ കു​ടും​ബ​സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്

    മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​നി​ലെ സാം​സ്‌​കാ​രി​ക സം​ഘ​ട​ന​യാ​യ നൗ​ക ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ ട്യൂ​ബ്ലി​യി​ലെ സ്വി​മ്മി​ങ് പൂ​ളി​ൽ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച കു​ടും​ബ​സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ, കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളും സ്ത്രീ​ക​ളും ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ അ​മ്പ​തോ​ളം ആ​ളു​ക​ൾ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു. കു​ടും​ബ​സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ​സ​ദ​സ്സി​ൽ നൗ​ക ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി അ​ശ്വ​തി മി​ഥു​ൻ സ്വാ​ഗ​തം പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    നൗ​ക പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് നി​ധീ​ഷ് മ​ല​യി​ൽ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​രാ​യ യു. ​കെ ബാ​ല​ൻ, സു​രേ​ഷ് മ​ണ്ടോ​ടി, സ​ജി​ത്ത് വെ​ള്ളി​കു​ള​ങ്ങ​ര, ക​മ​നീ​ഷ്, എം, ​പി. സു​രേ​ഷ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Bahrain NewsFamily ReunionNauka Bahrain
    News Summary - Nauka Bahrain Family Reunion
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick