Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightവടകര സ്വദേശി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 19 Nov 2024 4:06 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 19 Nov 2024 4:07 PM GMT

    വടകര സ്വദേശി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    വടകര സ്വദേശി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    cancel

    മനാമ: വടകര ഒഞ്ചിയം സ്വദേശി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. മേക്കുന്നത്ത് ശശി (57) യാണ് ഉമ്മുൽ ഹസത്തെ താമസസ്ഥലത്ത് വെച്ച് നിര്യാതനായത്. ആറു വർഷമായി ടെയ്‌ലറായി ജോലി ചെയ്യുകയായിരുന്നു. ബഹ്റൈനിൽ വന്നതിനുശേഷം ഇതുവരെ നാട്ടിൽ പോയിട്ടില്ല. മൃതദേഹംസൽമാനിയ മോർച്ചറിയിലാണ്. നാട്ടിൽ കൊണ്ട് പോകുന്നതിനുള്ള നപടിക്രമങ്ങൾ കെ.എം.സി.സിയുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ ചെയ്തുവരികയാണ്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Vadakara nativeObituary News
    News Summary - native of Vadakara passed away in Bahrain
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick