തിരുവനന്തപുരം സ്വദേശി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 17 March 2024 10:25 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 17 March 2024 10:25 AM GMT
തിരുവനന്തപുരം സ്വദേശി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - native of Thiruvananthapuram passed away in Bahrain
പിതാവ്: മിത്രൻ ഗോവിന്ദൻ. മാതാവ്: ഓമന. ഭാര്യ: ഷെർലി ലാൽ
മനാമ: തിരുവനന്തപുരം ചിറയിൻകീഴ് സ്വദേശി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. അഴൂർ ചെമ്പുമൂല കണിയാക്കുടി വീട്ടിൽ രാജേഷ് മിത്രനാണ് (48)മരിച്ചത്. ഫാർമസിസ്റ്റായി ജോലി ചെയ്യുകയായിരുന്നു.
പിതാവ്: മിത്രൻ ഗോവിന്ദൻ. മാതാവ്: ഓമന. ഭാര്യ: ഷെർലി ലാൽ
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story