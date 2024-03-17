Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 17 March 2024 10:25 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 17 March 2024 10:25 AM GMT

    തിരുവനന്തപുരം സ്വദേശി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    Rajesh
    മനാമ: തിരുവനന്തപുരം ചിറയിൻകീഴ് സ്വദേശി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. അഴൂർ ചെമ്പുമൂല കണിയാക്കുടി വീട്ടിൽ രാജേഷ് മിത്രനാണ് (48)മരിച്ചത്. ഫാർമസിസ്റ്റായി ജോലി ചെയ്യുകയായിരുന്നു.

    പിതാവ്: മിത്രൻ ഗോവിന്ദൻ. മാതാവ്: ഓമന. ഭാര്യ: ഷെർലി ലാൽ


    News Summary - native of Thiruvananthapuram passed away in Bahrain
